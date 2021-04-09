Dharmendra along with an action-hero image back in the days also maintained a loving image for all his fans. He was one charmer when it came to women. The 85-year-old wasn’t just popular among the fans but also veteran actresses. The Sholay actor revealed having a crush on Waheeda Rehman recently on a reality TV show.

Waheeda was one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of her time and enjoyed a massive fan following.

Dharmendra along with Shatrughan Sinha made a guests appearance on Dance Deewane 3 recently and revealed some secrets about themselves. Colors TV shared a promo of the Sholay actor revealing how he had a crush on Waheeda Rehman after watching her film ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand.”

Raghav Juyal who happens to be the host of the show asked the veteran actor about Waheeda calling him a flirt and replying to the same, Dharmendra said, “Aese aarop toh roz lage hai yaar (I’ve faced such allegations every day)”. The Sholay actor continued, “Humne Waheedaji ki film dekhi thi Chaudhvin Ka Chand. Hungama hogaya tha. Sara zamana inpe fida tha thode hum bhi fida the. Maine Waheedaji ko ek programme me kehte huye suna tasveere unko dikhayi gayi inme aapka crush kispe tha Waheedaji ke muh se nikla ki Dharmendra. Toh main sochta hun yaar jab hum fida the tab kya hua tha? (I had watched Waheedaji’s film Chaudhvin Ka Chand. It caused a commotion. Everyone was smitten by her and so was I. In a programme when she was shown pictures and asked ‘who is your crush among these?’ she replied ‘Dharmendra’, I wonder what happened when I said I had a crush on her too?)”

Take a look at the video here:

That’s going to be one fun episode to watch!

What are your thoughts on Dharmendra’s revelation of having a crush on Waheeda Rehman? Tell us in the comments below.

