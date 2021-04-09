Guneet Sharma is a popular name in the television industry with his stint in Aladdin: Naam To Suna Hoga and Hero: The Gayab Mode On. The 27-year-old actor would love to play Salman Khan in his biopic, directed by maestro Rajkumar Hirani. Read to know more.

Guneet has played prominent roles in daily soaps like Udaan, Internet Wala Love, and Kumkum Bhagya.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Guneet Sharma opened on playing Salman Khan in his biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani and sounded ecstatic about the same.

“I really want to play Salman Khan in his biopic whenever it’s made, and I wish Rajkumar Hirani Sir directs it. I admire him so much, and it would be heroic to show people his struggles and strategies on the path to becoming who he is right now,” Guneet said.

Talking about his character in Aladdin, Guneet Sharma said, “I loved playing ‘Shiraz’ in Aladdin, as the character was wandering and had a demon side too. It twisted from negative to positive so smoothly that I enjoyed portraying the character to the fullest.”

When asked about an alternate profession he would have been, if not an actor, the Aladdin star said, “Honestly, I came to Mumbai to become a singer, but I guess I was destined to become an actor. If not an actor, I am sure I would have become a singer. Side by side I also own a restaurant, PAPA CHICKEN, in Punjab.”

Speaking of his struggles in the acting industry, Guneet Sharma said, “Oh! I would like to say ‘Parikshaon ki seema nahi hoti yaha’. Every day you get up and you must prove to everyone that you are a deserving actor. It sometimes does become difficult, but I am the lion child of my mother, and I know that with patience, practice and the right timing and luck, I will make it big.”

What are your thoughts on the Aladdin star playing Salman Khan in his biopic? Tell us in the comments below.

