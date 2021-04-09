Ayushmann Khurrana made his impact in whichever field he stepped into. During his Roadies time, he emerged as a winner. Post that, he successfully hosted the reality show. He did an amazing job of hosting IPL sessions too. But it was his debut in Vicky Donor, that changed the trajectory of his career. He played an off-beat character of a sperm donor and won hearts. But how many of you know, Ayushmann has donated sperm in real life too? Read to know more.

Advertisement

Ayushmann himself had made a revelation when he graced Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan. It was 8 years before Vicky Donor came out. It all happened as part of a task.

Advertisement

As per Ayushmann Khurrana, it was in 2004, during his time in MTV Roadies Season 2, when he donated sperm as it was needed in a task. He donated sperm in Allahabad.

Meanwhile, recently Ayushmann Khurrana returned to Mumbai after shooting for ‘Anek‘ in the northeast. He says he has always looked forward to discovering the unexplored.

“I have always looked forward to discovering the unexplored. So, my trip to the northeast truly touched my heart. I experienced so much beauty, so much love from people, so much character and diversity of our country, that it will always remain one of the most special trips that helped me discover more about my beautiful country,” he shared.

Talking about the beautiful memories of touring and shooting for Anek, Ayushmann said: “I can’t wait to go back to the northeast because I have returned to Mumbai with memories that are so personal and overwhelming. I’m grateful that we could shoot Anek so smoothly there.”

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor.

Must Read: When Patralekhaa Revealed Her First Impression Of Rajkummar Rao Was “Tarnished”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube