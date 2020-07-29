MTV Roadies Revolution: Kashmiri Youngster Saqib Khan Wants To Change The Image Of People From His State

Kashmiri youngster Saqib Khan is winning hearts on reality TV, and he says his aim is to break the image of people in his state as stone-pelters.

Saqib has developed a sizeable fan base as a contestant on “MTV Roadies Revolution” this season, which is the 18th of the show. He is yet to resume shoot but a look at his audition before the lockdown shows how he wants fellow Indians to welcome people of Kashmir with open arms.

Saqib Khan had won over all of India when, during his audition, he introduced himself saying: “Hi, I am from Kashmir and I am not a stone-pelter.”

Saqib Khan shared that most people think that Kashmiri men are stone-pelters, and he wants to break that image.

Saqib Khan, who has lived in Kashmir for 25 years, considers protests, curfews and shutdowns to be normal things in his state. He adds that “Roadies” is one show where caste, colour, creed or religion don’t matter.

“Even if five people stop stone-pelting after watching me, my dream would be fulfilled,” Saqib Khan said. What’s your take on it? Do let us know!

