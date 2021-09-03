Advertisement
Sidharth Shukla wasn’t just a brilliant actor but also a human being with a golden heart. In a new interview, late Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents have revealed that they considered Sid as their son and he sent them 20,000 forcibly in the crisis situation. For the unversed, Pratyusha became friends with the late actor on the sets of Balika Vadhu.
Both Sid & Pratyusha played pivotal roles in the show and rose to fame with the same.
In an interview with Aaj Tak, Pratyusha Banerjee’s father revealed that Sidharth Shukla has been in touch ever since their daughter passed away in 2016. Sid would often ask her father on Whatsapp if they need anything.
Pratyusha Banerjee’s father appreciated Sidharth Shukla’s heart of gold and said, “I can’t understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well. After Pratyusha’s death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often asked me in messages on WhatsApp.”
Shankar Banerjee who happens to be Pratyusha’s father added, “During this lockdown, he used to constantly message me. I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message ‘Uncle, aunty do you need help?’, ‘Are you guys fine?’, ‘Can I help in any way?’ He had forcibly sent ₹20,000.”
Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest and his last rites took place today at the Oshiwara crematorium.
Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill accompanied the actor to the hospital yesterday and looked inconsolable today at the crematorium.
RIP, Sidharth Shukla.
