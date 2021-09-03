Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla wasn’t just a brilliant actor but also a human being with a golden heart. In a new interview, late Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents have revealed that they considered Sid as their son and he sent them 20,000 forcibly in the crisis situation. For the unversed, Pratyusha became friends with the late actor on the sets of Balika Vadhu.

Both Sid & Pratyusha played pivotal roles in the show and rose to fame with the same.

Advertisement

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Pratyusha Banerjee’s father revealed that Sidharth Shukla has been in touch ever since their daughter passed away in 2016. Sid would often ask her father on Whatsapp if they need anything.