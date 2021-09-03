Advertisement

A while ago, Sidharth Shukla’s mortals left Cooper hospital where he was taken for the post mortem yesterday. His mortals were directly taken to Oshiwara crematorium where his last rites were performed and if the reports are to be believed, rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill performed a special ‘pooja’ at the late actor’s funeral.

Shehnaaz was inconsolable as she reached the crematorium and our hearts break as we write this.

A tweet is going viral on Twitter where it is said that Shehnaaz Gill performed a special ‘Pooja’ at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral. Sid’s mother shares a great rapport with Shehnaaz and she permitted her to perform the pooja at the crematorium.

The caption of the tweet read, “Sidharrrthhhhh yar …tumko saari duniya ke samne haq se stage pe declare karna tha.tu meri hai..meri hi rahegi…aise official nahi hona tha..”

Sidharrrthhhhh yar …tumko saari duniya ke samne haq se stage pe declare karna tha.tu meri hai..meri hi rahegi…aise official nahi hona tha..😭😭💔💔 #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/stKr5mdVKQ — Shehnaaz Sidharth Shukla♥️ (@Sana_Sid_Shukla) September 3, 2021

The picture shared on the tweet read, “Sidharth, who was family to Shehnaaz Gill, left her devastated. The actor’s mother Rita Shukla shares a great bond with Shehnaaz too. Before cremating Sidharth, the family had to perform a puja. The deceased actor’s family, on being asked, permitted Shehnaaz to perform it. Sidharth’s sister was seen sitting near the actress.”

Meanwhile, as per reports just coming in, Sidharth’s remains have been given fire and his last rights have just concluded. Those present at the cremation ground are just as heartbroken if not more than what his million fans are feeling at the moment.

Several celebrities, including Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shefali Jariwala, Abhinav Shukla, Darshan Rawal, Ramdas Athawale and more were snapped at the crematorium in Oshiwara where Sidahrt’s body was cremated.

May God give strength to Sidharth Shukla’s family and Shehnaaz Gill at this crucial moment.

May his soul rest in peace.

