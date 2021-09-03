Advertisement

Television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has not only left everyone in shock but also created a void that cannot be filled.

Sidharth (40) did a number of television and reality shows and also acted in the popular 2014 film ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the leads.

Alia took to social media and shared a throwback picture with Sidharth Shukla along with an emotional message: “Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I’ve worked with..always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who have loved him so deeply! Rest in peace!”

That’s one emotional message penned by Alia Bhatt. You’ll dearly be missed Sid.

Varun Dhawan too had shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla from the promotion days of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

Meanwhile, as per reports just coming in, Sidharth’s remains have been given fire and his last rights have just concluded. Those present at the cremation ground are just as heartbroken if not more than what his million fans are feeling at the moment. Reports also state that the late actor’s family allowed Shehnaaz to perform a puja before the cremation. The actor’s sisters were by her side during the same.

RIP, Sid.

