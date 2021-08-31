Advertisement

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who is well known for his appearance in films like Virodhi, Dushman Zamana, and Anaam, was arrested on Sunday in a drug case. Now NCB has acquired Whatsapp chats between the actor and the drug peddler Ajay Singh. Scroll down to know more.

Kohli was arrested by the NCB after cocaine was recovered from his Juhu house during a raid. He was later produced before the special NDPS court on Monday which sent him in the NCB custody till September 1. He is now booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per the mid-day report, the drug probing agency has recovered WhatsApp chats between the drug peddler Ajay Singh and Armaan Kohli. The chats revealed that the actor had purchased drugs from the peddler. The chats also revealed that Singh was in contact with people in Colombia and Peru, from where his supply used to come.

The report also revealed that NCB conducted a raid on Armaan Kohli’s Juhu house on the basis of the WhatsApp chats. Singh was arrested on Saturday from near Haji Ali and recovered 25 gms of MD drugs from him. Reportedly, Singh had connections with Bollywood celebrities and was often seen in their parties as well.

Meanwhile, Sofia Hayat opened up about how the actor apologized to her recently for physically assaulting her during Bigg Boss. The two appeared on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 7. At that time, Sofia had filed an FIR against Kohli and he was arrested by Mumbai Police.

Talking to Times of India, the actress revealed, “Recently, Armaan reached out to me through a mutual friend to ask for my forgiveness. I was quite shocked. But later I considered his request and made peace with him. He promised to become a better person and had changed, and was sorry for what happened during Bigg Boss. I trusted him and gave him a second chance. But, I also told him that he is setting an example for youngsters and that he must encourage them to do good and not be violent towards women. I told him he could really do this if we reconciled in public, sending the message out to people, thereby becoming exemplary.”

Sofia Hayat also reacted to Armaan Kohli’s arrest in a drug case. She said, “Hearing the news about drugs in his house, now I wonder if his apology was for real. But, I think he meant it at the time, though yet again his behaviour currently is showing his lack of respect for his position. Actually, he shows a lack of respect for himself.”

