Rakhi Sawant is one entertainer who never fails to make the headlines for her antics, interactions or comments. While she was recently in news for dressing like Spiderwoman and sitting outside the Bigg Boss OTT & making an appearance on the show too, she has now dropped an IGTV video that is has grabbed our attention.

In this video, Rakhi reveals that she went through a painful process to fix her nose after Jasmin Bhasin had hurt her during their Bigg Boss 14 stay. Now months later, Ms Sawant has finally undergone surgery. Read on to know how fans have reacted to it.

Sharing the video to her Instagram handle, Rakhi Sawant captioned it, “Thank you @drjiteshdshetty Meri Nose #biggboss14 me hurt ho gayi thi. Itna hurt hua mujhe par except ek ya do logo ke kisi ne nahi diya mera saath. #Biggboss khatam hone ke baad @drjiteshdshetty ne operate Kia aur ab mein bahot khush hoon – pain se mukt hoon – thank you for your prayers fans and friends #rakhisawant #nosesurgery”

The video starts with a clip from the Bigg Boss 14 house showing Jasmin Bhasin ‘breaking’ Rakhi Sawant nose with one of the plush BB properties in the house. While it shows Jasmin calling Rakhi a nautanki, it also shows the entertainer’s nose bleeding as she’s consoled by Vikas Gupta and Sonali Phogat. It then shows clips of a recent time where Rakhi is seen in a clinic, undergoing surgery and visiting her dermatologist a week later to show how happy she is with what he has done. After the surgery, Rakhi shows off her new nose and revealed that she is not in pain anymore.

Reacting to her video of getting a nose job done post her after sustaining an injury during her Bigg Boss 14 days, one fan wrote, “Yah dekhte to Nikki tamboli aur Jasmine se nafrat ho gaya tha humko.” Another wrote, “Is dard ke baad bhi rakhi ne entertain krna nhi chhoda bigg Boss me..you are really nice Rakhi.”

While some sympathized with Rakhi Sawant, a few others bashed her for bringing up this topic again. One wrote, “Rakhi ji jyada sympathy mat khelo bb is over ya kyu dal rahi ho aapna hi khud table par mara tha stop this nonscence post if you want to thanks doctor kindly thank but what is this.” Another commented, “After 6 months your speaking about this matter why? . Where were you all these days? . Its just that you lost your popularity that’s why you want footage from jasmin .. and for footage and stufs don’t blame someone else . Bb ended move on .. and if you take a closer look . It was a soft toy . And it didn’t Evan hit her nose …but the question is why After 6 months ithne din kaha the ? And bb mein also you were fine…its just for controversy”

