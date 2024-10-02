Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Jasmin Bhasin’s Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has turned out to be a huge success globally, with its collections coming close to the 40 crore mark. Made on a modest budget, the film has performed exceptionally well so far and is already gracing the 9th spot on the list of highest-grossing Punjabi films ever. Keep reading to know where it stands at the worldwide box office after 19 days!

Hattrick for Gippy Grewal and the team!

Ardaas’ journey started back in 2016. The first film was a critical and commercial success, which led to the development of part two. In 2019, the team returned and recreated the magic. Both critically and commercially, Ardaas Karaan became a clear winner globally. Now, on September 13, Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others returned for the third time, and this time, the success has been much bigger.

Riding high on the goodwill of the franchise and positive word-of-mouth, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, aka Ardaas 3, has performed brilliantly in India as well as overseas. As a result, it recently surpassed Sardaarji (38.50 crores gross) to become the 10th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film of all time.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di at the worldwide box office

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has completed a run of 19 days. Yesterday, it witnessed a decent jump in night shows, helping the film earn 0.30 crore on its third Tuesday after 0.23 crore on the third Monday. Overall, the collection stands at 13.50 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 15.93 crores gross.

In the overseas market, Ardaas 3 has surpassed all expectations and has pulled off a strong total of 24 crores gross, with strong backing from Canada. Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 39.93 crores gross.

Ardaas 3 might miss the 9th spot

For the uninitiated, Chaar Sahibzaade (45 crores gross) is currently the 9th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film globally. To surpass it, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di needs just 5.08 crores. However, the film has now slowed down and won’t be able to cover that much distance, so the 9th spot could be missed.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di:

India net – 13.50 crores

India gross – 15.93 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 39.93 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

