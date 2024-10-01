Devara Hindi is picking up pace at the box office and on the fifth day, Tuesday, October 1, the film took a magical jump at the box office which is a rare phenomenon in general on weekdays. However, Devara’s jump at the box office might take the total estimates of the action biggie in Hindi at 38.40 crore!

Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 5

On the fifth day, Tuesday, October 1, Jr NTR’s film jumped by 12.5% at the box office than the previous day, earning in the range of 4.50 crore – 4.70 crore as compared to the 4 crore registered on the first Monday! The film has took a surprising turn on Tuesday hinting at a better collection on Wednesday’s Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday.

Better Than Pushpa Hindi At This Point

Currently, in five days, as per Sacnilk’s early estimate, the Koratala Siva film starring Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan, stands at an expected total of 38.40 crore at the box office. This number is almost 92% higher than Pushpa Hindi, hinting that Devara might be sustained in the same way as the Allu Arjun film!

Here is a day-wise breakdown of Devara Hindi VS Pushpa Hindi at the box office.

Day 1: 7.95 crore VS 3.33 crore

Day 2: 9.50 crore VS 3.79 crore

Day 3: 12.07 crore VS 5.56 crore

Day 4: 4 crore VS 3.70 crore

Day 5: 4.5 crore (estimated)* VS 3.60 crore

Total: 38.40 crore (approximate) VS 19.98 crore

Needs 67.60 Crore To Axe Pushpa From Top 10!

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is the tenth highest-grossing dubbed South Indian film in Hindi. In order to enter this list, Devara Hindi needs to axe Pushpa Hindi’s total of 106 crore to claim the tenth spot and push Allu Arjun out of top 10. Jr NTR, despite trending better than Pushpa in five days, still needs 67.60 crore to claim Allu Arjun’s spot in the top 10.

Check out the box office collection of top 10 dubbed South Indian films in Hindi.

1. Baahubali: The Conclusion: 511 crore

2. KGF: Chapter 2: 434.62 crore

3. Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore

4. RRR: 277 crore

5. 2.0: 188 crore

6. Salaar: 152 crore

7. Saaho: 149 crore

8. Adipurush: 147 crore

9. Baahubali: The Beginning: 120 crore

10. Pushpa: The Rise: 106 crore

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

