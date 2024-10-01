Malayalam film industry has got another superhit this year with the psychological thiller Kiskindha Kaandam bringing killer numbers at the box office. In 20 days, the film stands at a total of 34.64 crore and has still not stopped churning out numbers at the box office.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 20

On the 19th day, 3rd Monday, September 30, the film registered a collection of 0.44 crore, which is a significant drop from Sunday that earned 1.60 crore at the box office.

However, Kishkindha Kaandam is now a success story. The film on the first day opened at only 45 lakh raising concerns for its box office fate since it was already in a clash with Tovino Thomas’s Ajayante Randam Moshanan.

Kishkindha Kaandam Budget & Recovery

Kishkindha Kaandam has sailed at the box office. Mounted on a reported budget of 7 crore, the film went on to collection 34.64 crore at the box office and is now the second highest profitable film of Malayalam in 2024. Currently, to beat the most profitable film – Manjummel Boys, Kishkindha Kaandam still needs to earn 15 crore at the box office!

Here are the top 5 most profitable Malayalam Films at the box office in 2024.

1. Manjummel Boys: 20 crore | Collection: 142 crore | ROI: 610%

2. Kishkindha Kaandam: Budget: 7 crore | Collection: 34.64 crore | ROI: 394.86%

3. Vaazha: 5 crore | Collection: 23.30 crore | ROI: 366%

4. Thalavan: 6.5 crore | Collection: 15.30 crore | ROI: 135%

5. Abraham Ozler: Budget: 10 crore | Collection: 21 crore | ROI: 110%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

