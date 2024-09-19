Vaazha: The Biopic of a Billion Boys revolves around five friends—Ajo, Vishnu, Moosa, Abdul Kalam, and Vivek Anand—who struggle with academic failures and the burden of their middle-class parents’ expectations. The film tracks their lives from childhood to college, highlighting their challenges with unsympathetic teachers, societal pressures, and toxic parenting.

Moosa receives unconditional support from his father, while the others are pressured by their families to pursue careers they don’t want, leading to frustration and disappointment. The film exposes the harsh realities of rigid educational systems and emotional neglect as they move through engineering college and fail to meet their parents’ ambitions. Despite the heavy themes, it maintains a balance with humor and relatability, making the story both compelling and accessible.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Anand Menen and written by Vipin Das, Vaazha features a cast that includes Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Joemon Jyothir, Vinayak Mali, Anu Anshid, Anuraj O.B., Noby Marcose, Azees Nedumangad, Saaf Bros, Kottayam Nazeer, Hashir, Ajin Joy, Sminu Sijo, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Ziya Vincent, Priya Sreejith, Aswin Vijayan, Sruthi Manikandan, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari, Alan bin Siraj, and Siju Sunny. The film’s cinematography is by Aravind Puthussery, and it is edited by Kannan Mohan. Produced by P.B. Anish, Vipin Das, Harris Desom, and Adarsh Narayan, Vaazha is a collaboration between Icon Studios, Imagin Cinemas, and WBTS Productions.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Vaazha was released in theaters on August 15, 2024, and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, 2024. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes and will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Box-office

As reported by Sacnilk, Vaazha has garnered an impressive worldwide box office collection of INR 36.5 crore, including an Indian gross of INR 26.5 crore and an Indian net collection of INR 22.7 crore. Produced on a modest budget of INR 5 crore, the success has led the makers to announce a sequel, Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros.

