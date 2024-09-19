Initially scheduled for release on February 9, 2014, the launch was unexpectedly delayed for never-disclosed reasons. However, the much-anticipated Jai Mahendran now has an official release date. The series is set to be an engaging political drama, promising sharp humor and intriguing narratives, similar to Disney Plus Hotstar’s Perilloor Premier League, which received a positive reception.

Plot

Saiju Kurup is a corrupt deputy tehsildar who skillfully leverages his authority and connections to manipulate the system for personal gain. He maneuvers through the bureaucratic maze with precision, using his influence to ensure everything goes according to his plan.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Srikanth Mohan and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair, who also serves as the showrunner, this project features a stellar ensemble cast including Saiju Kurup, Miya George, Suhasini, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikadu, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari, Suresh Krishna, Sidhartha Siva, Vishnu Govindhan, Ajesh Babu, Rahul Riji Nair, Renjit Shekar, Sreenath Babu, and Anand Manmadhan. Cinematography is handled by Prasanth Raveendran, with music composed by Sidhartha Pradeep, and editing by Christy Sebastian. The production is by First Print Studios.

Release Date and Platform

The series, which is categorized under the Comedy-Drama genre, will be available exclusively in Malayalam. It will be released on October 11, 2024, and will stream on Sony LIV.

Promotional materials

In the first promo, online media members visit the tehsildar’s office to meet Saiju Kurup’s character and discuss the upcoming web series. With a humorous twist, he politely asks them to return the following Thursday, leaving them in suspense. This light-hearted interaction sets the tone for the character and the bureaucratic satire to come.

In the second promo, the media personalities return as instructed, only to face another layer of red tape. This time, Saiju Kurup’s character requests a formal letter, explaining that it will need to be forwarded to higher authorities. The approval process, he adds, will take seven months, and only then can they submit a new request for the information. This cleverly pokes fun at the absurdity of bureaucracy and hints that the series’ delayed release could be a playful nod to this kind of slow, inefficient system.

Promo part 1 :

Promo part 2 :

