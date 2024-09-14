What To Watch This Weekend (Sept 14 - 15): Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders To Malayalam Miracle Thalavan

This weekend is packed with exciting release and we are back with our recommendation list of what to watch this weekend. The critically acclaimed film Tumbbad is returning to theaters alongside the Malayalam film industry’s ambitious Pan Indian 3D project, A R M, and Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders. On the OTT front, Crime investigation enthusiasts can dive into the serial killer thriller Sector 36 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, spy thriller fans should check out Berlin on ZEE5. Sony LIV is showcasing the successful crime investigation thriller Thalavan, and for a behind-the-scenes look at the music industry, tune into Khalbali Records on Jio Cinema. Scroll down for more details.

Now Showing In Theaters

A.R.M (Malayalam)

A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), meaning ‘Ajayan’s Second Robbery,’ is an epic historical saga that spans multiple generations and time periods. Releasing in both 3D and 2D across various multiple languages, the film traces the lives of three generations of thieves—grandfather Maniyan, father Kunjikelu, and son Ajayan—through the 1900s pre-independence era, the post-independence 1950s, and the 1990s. The film explores whether these characters are noble protectors of their heritage or mere criminals.

The Buckingham Murders (Hindi)

After the murder of her child, a British-Indian detective (Kareena Kapoor Khan) moves to a serene town in Buckinghamshire. She soon becomes entangled in a case involving a missing child, which rekindles her personal trauma. The story centers on her quest for closure amidst the lingering shadows of her past.

Tumbbad Re-Release (Hindi)

Tumbbad is a horror masterpiece, first released in 2018 and now returning to theaters. Set in pre-independence India, the film explores greed and loss through the story of Vinayak Rao (Sohum Shah), whose family gains immense wealth through the manipulation of Hastar, a deity cursed with endless hunger.

OTT Releases This Week

If you are thinking about not going to the theaters but wish if you knew what to watch this weekend on OTT, then we have curated that list for you as well.

Jio Cinema

Khalbali Records (Hindi)

Talent manager Raghav starts Khalbali Records to challenge his greedy father, Manavendra, and his indecisive sister, Ananya. Unlike his father’s corrupt Galaxy Records, which thrives on exploitative contracts, Khalbali aims to revolutionize the industry.

Disney Plus Hotstar

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (English)

A nerf-herder stumbles upon an ancient artifact that reverses the roles of heroes and villains in the Star Wars universe. Now, he must embark on a quest to undo the consequences of his actions.

How to Die Alone (English)

Story of a struggling airport employee who, after a near-death experience, embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, personal growth, and learning how to truly embrace life.

Netflix

Sector 36 (Hindi)

Inspired by the real-life Nithari serial killings, ‘Sector 36’ follows the same chilling case where women and children disappear, only for human skeletons to be discovered near a wealthy man’s home.

Midnight at the Pera Palace – season 2 (Turkish)

The second season of the Turkish period mystery series ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’ picks up where the first season left off, continuing its intriguing narrative. Set in a historic hotel in Istanbul, the story remains deeply rooted in its central theme of time travel.

Billionaire Island (Norwegian)

The ambitious owner of a Norwegian fish farming company devises an aggressive plan to take over a local competitor, with the ultimate goal of becoming the world’s largest producer of salmon.

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall – (Docuseries) (Spanish)

This Docuseries provides a look into the life and career of Ángel Di María, the Argentina National Football Team player. It follows his remarkable journey from modest beginnings to becoming both a Copa América and World Cup champion.

Uglies (English)

Uglies is based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 dystopian novel of the same name. Set in a futuristic society where everyone undergoes drastic cosmetic surgery at 16 to meet society’s beauty standards, the narrative focuses on a teenager who challenges the imposed standards of conformity.

Ahir Shah: Ends – Stand Up Comedy (English)

Comedian Ahir Shah offers a distinct perspective on class, family, and multiculturalism in the UK.

Boxer (Polish)

The film traces the protagonist’s journey from boxing in Poland to a troubled career in England, exploring themes of greed and redemption.

ZEE5

Berlin (Hindi)

New Delhi of the early ’90s, a sign language expert becomes entangled in a high-stakes situation when he’s tasked with interpreting for a deaf-mute man, arrested on suspicion of being a spy involved in an assassination plot targeting the soon-to-visit Russian president.

Sony Liv

Thalavan (Malayalam)

Two police officers with conflicting egos find their lives entangled when they’re accused of similar crimes in separate incidents. Both men end up on the run, driven to clear their names and prove their innocence.

