Yesterday, Tumbbad marked its grand arrival, and surprisingly, its re-release has been witnessing a much higher buzz than the original release. The response in the advance booking indicated that the film was about to surprise everyone, and that’s what exactly happened. It scored over two times higher than the opening day collection of the original run. Amid this fantastic box office run, the makers have triggered an exciting discussion on social media as Tumbbad 2 is officially under development. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The film was originally released in 2018, and despite positive reviews, it failed to score big and emerged as a losing affair at the Indian box office. However, over the years, it got its due on OTT and achieved a cult status among Indian horror films. So, when the makers announced its re-run, an organic buzz was created among the audience.

Tumbbad was re-released yesterday and received a superb response on its opening day. In 2018, the film started at 0.65 crore, and yesterday, its re-release earned a 153% higher collection. Apart from the genuine interest and aggressive marketing from the makers, such a surprising start could be due to the horror flavor, as the genre is currently rocking the box office.

With such favorable conditions all around, the makers played smart by attaching the official announcement of Tumbbad 2 at the end of the film. The audience is coming out of theatres excited and aware of the sequel, and the effect can already be seen on social media platforms. The Tumbbad sequel is already a topic of hot discussion, and it has started to build genuine interest on the ground level.

We have already witnessed the potential of a well-made and well-promoted horror sequel in the form of Stree 2. If not up to Stree 2’s level, Tumbbad 2 definitely has a shot at the 200 crore club or even higher at the Indian box office. The makers just need to keep teasing the audience with the promotional material and bring the sequel as soon as possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Thangalaan At The Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Poor Run With A Domestic Deficit Of 88 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News