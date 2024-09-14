The Greatest Of All Time surpasses every obstacle to maintain a good hold at the box office. The film faced a huge blow with a lukewarm response in some of the key markets in India. But Thalapathy Vijay continues to spread his mania and adds footfalls to the theatres worldwide. Read the latest update on day 9.

The GOAT was released in theatres globally on September 5, 2024. It has witnessed a good momentum in overseas markets like North America. As far as the domestic circuit is concerned, it witnessed a huge blow due to mixed response and floods in Kerala and Telugu states. But it still managed to clock 1.19 crores footfalls nationwide within 8 days, which is impressive.

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 9

The GOAT continues to hold its fort strong, with 7 crores added to the Indian box office on day 9. The overall net collection now comes to 189.45 crores, which is about 223.53 crores in gross earnings. Additionally, 140 crores gross have been minted from the overseas markets.

The Greatest Of All Time worldwide collections come to 363.55 crores gross after 9 days. The sci-fi action drama is now fast-pacing towards the 375 crore mark, and with a jump of Saturday, it is highly achievable.

The GOAT vs Leo at the worldwide box office

Leo, with worldwide collections of 607.66 crores gross, is the highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay. The Greatest Of All Time is still 244 crores gross away from achieving that milestone. With the mixed reviews and the dip in collections, that mark will unfortunately not be achieved in the lifetime.

Here’s hoping Thalapathy Vijay ends up breaking that record and rewriting history with Thalpathy 69, which will be officially announced today at 5 PM.

