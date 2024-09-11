Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest Of All Time is surpassing expectations at the ticket windows. The sci-fi action drama marks the penultimate outing of the leading actor before his entry into politics. The growth is rapid, and The GOAT is set to unlock another massive milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5, 2024. Thalapathy Vijay is seen in dual roles in the film, which is made on a staggering budget of 400 crores. It made a smashing opening of 100 crores+ at the worldwide box office despite underperformance in the Telugu states.

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Box Office (Day 6)

As per the estimates flowing in, The GOAT has added 11 crores net to the kitty, surging the collections to 169 crores in India. When converted, this is about 199.42 crores in gross earnings. From the overseas markets, Thalapathy Vijay starrer has minted 135 crores gross so far.

The worldwide collections after six days now stand at 334.42 crores gross.

Set to unlock the 350 crore milestone

Today, The Greatest Of All Time will achieve the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It only needs around 6 crores more in the kitty, but the collections will surpass that mark by a considerable margin. Venkat Prabhu‘s directorial is indeed witnessing a fantastic trend in theatres.

Will it become Thalapathy Vijay’s highest-grossing film ever?

In 2023, Thalapathy Vijay recreated history and clocked 607.66 crores gross from Leo, which became his highest-grossing film globally. While The Greatest Of All Time has achieved half the mark in less than 5 days, it is to be seen whether it manages a strong run and enters the 600 crore club in its lifetime.

Although there are multiple competitors in regional cinema – Demonte Colony 2, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and Vaazhai, the real threat will come from Devara, releasing in theatres on September 27, 2024. The GOAT has almost 16 days to mint moolah at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office: 6.45K Tickets Sold In Last 24 Hours On BMS, Sohum Shah Starrer Is Ready To Surprise By Beating Own 0.65 Crores & Crushing Rockstar, Laila Majnu & RHTDM!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News