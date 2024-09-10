The Greatest Of All Time is smashing records at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay mania is viral as the sci-fi action drama has crossed the 300 crore mark in its first extended weekend. It has now officially become his second highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The GOAT witnessed a big blow with its underperformance in the Telugu states. However, the other regions, including the Hindi market in India and the overseas regions, are contributing favorable numbers. It surpassed Bigil on Monday to become the third highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay. The Venkat Prabhu directorial has climbed up the ladder again!

The Greatest Of All Time Worldwide Box Office (Day 5)

In only 5 days, The Greatest Of All Time has surpassed 150 crore mark in India as it added a total of 158 crores net to its box office collections. When converted, this is around 186.44 crores in gross earnings. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has additionally added 130 crores gross from the overseas markets. The worldwide box office collections come to 316.44 crores gross.

Not only has The GOAT surpassed the 300 crore milestone, but it has also officially become Thalapathy Vijay’s second highest-grossing film globally. It has surpassed Varisu (300.98 crores gross) with a considerable margin to achieve this feat!

Take a look at the highest worldwide grossers of Thalapathy Vijay below:

Leo (2023)- 607.66 crores The Greatest Of All Time (2024)- 316.44 crores Varisu (2023)- 300.98 crores Bigil (2019)- 296 crores Mersal (2017)- 259 crores Sarkar (2018)- 253 crores Master (2021)- 223 crores Beast (2022)- 217 crores

Will it surpass Leo in its lifetime?

The run has been exceptional so far, but The GOAT will have to achieve almost 2X the box office collections to achieve the massive figures clocked by Leo in its lifetime. It is to be noted that Thalapathy Vijay’s film has reached half the mark within its extended first weekend. If it continues its strong hold, it might very well achieve the 600 crore club in its lifetime.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

