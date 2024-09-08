With The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay has once again displayed his unparalleled stardom across the globe. Despite average music and a routine trailer, the film is doing wonders at the worldwide box office, and the entire credit goes to Thalapathy. In the latest development, the magnum opus has entered the 200 crore club globally and has surpassed the lifetime collection of Beast and Master. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT received mixed reviews from critics. However, this hasn’t affected the theatrical run, at least for the opening weekend. Yes, the film isn’t performing well in Telugu states and other pockets of Vijay, but the glorious run in Tamil Nadu and overseas territories is taking care of it. Internationally, it is performing brilliantly in North America (USA and Canada), the Gulf, and Europe.

As per the latest update, The Greatest Of All Time witnessed a big jump yesterday, which helped to enter the 200 crore club comfortably. In India, the film earned an estimated collection of 36 crores net on day 3, which equals 42.48 crores gross after including taxes. It was an impressive jump of 38.46% as compared to day 2’s 26 crores net. Even in overseas, the collection jumped from 25 crores gross to 27 crores gross. So, the film earned an overall estimated total of 69.48 crores gross on Saturday.

Including Saturday estimates, The Greatest Of All Time‘s domestic total stands at 107 crores net, which equals 126.26 crores gross. In overseas, the collection stands at 101 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 227.26 crores gross after 3 days.

With 227.26 crores gross, The GOAT has surpassed the lifetime collection of Beast (217 crores gross) and Master (223 crores gross) to become Thalapathy Vijay‘s sixth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

Top worldwide grossers of Thalapathy Vijay (gross collection):

Leo (2023)- 607.66 crores Varisu (2023)- 300.98 crores Bigil (2019)- 296 crores Sarkar (2018)- 252 crores Mersal (2017)- 245 crores The Greatest Of All Time (2024)- 227.26 crores Master (2021)- 223 crores Beast (2022)- 217 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office Flashback: 1160 Crores+ Worldwide Glory, 113% Domestic Returns & 2nd Biggest Shah Rukh Khan Film In Footfalls!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News