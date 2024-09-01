The excitement is in the air as we’re just four days away from the grand release of The Greatest Of All Time. The film is highly anticipated as Thalapathy Vijay returns to the big screen after almost a year. Last year, he came up with Leo, and we all saw how much destruction it caused at the box office. Now, amid the buzz of his upcoming biggie, the video is going viral on the internet, which officially confirms Vijay is the highest-paid Indian actor. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT marks the 68th film in Vijay’s career and is very special for fans as it’s reportedly the second last film of the Kollywood superstar before he enters full-time politics. Unlike previous Vijay’s films, the music album of this magnum opus has failed to generate the required ground-level buzz. Still, it is expected to set the cash registers ringing when it arrives this Thursday.

The Greatest Of All Time is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, and Archana Kalpathi (CEO of AGS Entertainment) recently revealed the film’s budget. During one of her interviews, Archana revealed that they spent almost 400 crores to make the film, and they aren’t worried considering the superstar’s huge market. She also shared that they are in profits. The video clip of the same is breaking the internet.

While discussing the budget, Archana also confirmed Thalapathy Vijay’s salary to be a staggering 200 crores for The Greatest Of All Time. So, Vijay took home 50% of the total film’s budget as his remuneration, and this official confirmation makes him the highest-paid Indian actor to date.

For the unversed, Prabhas’ rumored remuneration for Kalki 2898 AD was about 150 crores. For Rajinikanth, it’s well over 100 crores but not up to 150 crores. Yes, there are rumors about him charging over 200 crores for Coolie, but that figure hasn’t got a stamp of official confirmation, unlike Thalapathy Vijay. All other top Indian superstars, like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are known for sharing profits.

