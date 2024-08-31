South Box Office releases this year have been on a rampage mode. Starting from HanuMan to the latest released Kalki 2898 AD. In fact, the month of August saw some more brilliant releases and some films at the August 2024 box office, performed better than Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein & John Abraham’s Vedaa!

In total, almost more than 70 small releases saw the light of the day in the four South Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Out of all the releases, close to 10 – 12 films had a bigger impact in the theaters, despite having fierce competition from Hindi Cinema.

Thangalaan Emerges Victorious

Out of all the films released in the month of August, Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan emerged victorious at the box office with the highest-earning film from all four languages. Check out the breakdown of the South Indian Box Office for the month of August 2024.

Kollywood August 2024 Box Office

Amidst more than 20 releases the major films that were released in Tamil were Vaazhai, Thangalaan, Demonte Colony 2 & Andhagan. Whie Andhagan did not fare that well, others did exceptionally good. Thangalaan and Demonte Colony 2 managed to churn out great numbers despite the Independence Day clash.

Thangalaan currently stands at 70.28 crore in box office collection worldwide, almost 70% higher than Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein, which earned 41 crore worldwide. In fact, even Demonte Colony 2 earned 44.38 crore worldwide, ruining Akshay Kumar’s total.

Here is the box office collection of August 2024’s Tamil films worldwide.

Andhagan: 6.54 crore Vaazhai: 21.33 crore Demonte Colony 2: 44.88 crore Thangalaan: 70.28 crore

Check out the collections of all the Tamil Films Of 2024 here.

Mollywood August 2024 Box Office

More than 15 films arrived in Malayalam in August. However, only some of them could make a mark, giving a tough fight to Hindi films. Particularly, two Malayalam films from August 2024 stood out. Vaazha – Biopic of a Billion Boys and Nunakkuzhi that took off well but lost the plot somewhere.

In fact, Vaazha earned better than Akshay Kumar Khel Khel Mein & John Abraham’s Vedaa since it earned almost the same amount despite being released a week later.

Here is the box office collection of August 2024’s Malayalam films worldwide.

Nunakkuzhi: 19.91 crore Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys: 28.47 crore

Check out the collections of all the Malayalam Films Of 2024 here.

Tollywood August 2024 Box Office

Telugu Films had a tough time in August since Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart clashed at the box office and could not break even, making losses for the film.

However, Aay and Saripodha Sanivaaram are making up for Tollywood with a strong hold at the box office.

Here is the box office collection of August 2024’s Telugu films worldwide.

Double iSmart: 20.35 crore Mr Bachchan: 14.44 crore Aay: 15.14 crore Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 28.68 crore*

Check out the collections of all the Telugu Films Of 2024 here.

Sandalwood August 2024 Box Office

Kannada Cinema had two noteworthy releases in the month of August out of the 15 – 16 releases in total. Bheema and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi stood tall than others. However, there were no roaring responses as such but Bheema in India earned, 21.70 crore, similar to Khel Khel Mein’s range of 25.74 crore!

Here is the box office collection of August 2024’s Telugu films worldwide.

Bheema: 25.60 crore Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi: 16.05 crore

Check out the collections of all the Kannada Films Of 2024 here.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

