The month of August 2024 was a surprising month, with Stree 2 holding the fort, taking the entire month to a respectable total. August 2024, the box office witnessed five major releases. Two of them clashed on August 2 – Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha & Ulajh. Meanwhile, the other three releases, Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein, and Stree 2, clashed on August 15.

Out of the five releases, only Stree 2 managed to attain a blockbuster status, while the other four were disasters at the box office. It was Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar’s continuous second disaster after Maidaan & Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, respectively, adding to the massive disappointment in August!

Stree 2’s 87% Contribution To August 2024 Box Office

August 2024 Box Office witnessed a total collection of almost 517.84 crore, out of which the other four releases, apart from Stree 2, collected only 64.24 crore in total. So despite Stree 2’s 453.60 crore and contributing 87% to the August 2024 total, the month could not match last year’s success due to the underwhelming box office performance of Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein & Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

August 2024 Box Office Collection VS August 2023

In 2023, the month of August delivered only three releases – OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Dream Girl 2! However, it turned out to be the month of sequels, with the three films cumulatively earning a whopping 780.50, with the biggest contributor being Gadar 2, earning 525.50 crore.

Best Performing Month Of August

The best-performing month of August in the last ten years has been August 2023, with Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2 being the major differentiator. However, August 2024 managed to bring the second-best August in the last 10 years. While Stree 2 is still earning at the box office, it would be still be impossible to match the Gadar month of August 2023!

Biggest August Disaster

We tried segregating the biggest disasters that were released in the month of August in the last 10 years on the basis of stardom, A-listers and in general box office performance. On August 25, 2017, Aditya Chopra, produced a film called Qaidi Band that earned only 0.50 crore in its lifetime. The second worst was Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa that was released on August 19, 2022, earning 3.85 crore.

Coming to A-listers, while Sunny Deol gave the highest-grossing August film in 2023 with Gadar 2, the actor co-incidentally also gave the biggest disaster in the month of August in the month of 2018 with Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (also a sequel), earning 10 crore in its lifetime.

Here is the report card of Hindi releases of the month of August in the last ten years and their performance at the box office. Have a look.

August 2024: 517.84 crore *

* August 2023: 780.50 crore

August 2022: 158.40 crore

August 2021: 30 crore (Covid Impact)

August 2020: Covid Year

August 2019: 535.73 crore

August 2018: 380.86 crore

August 2017: 307.56 crore

August 2016: 252.92 crore

August 2015: 172.38 crore

August 2014: 279 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Ticket Sales (USA): Earning 35K Per Minute, Jr NTR’s Film Registers 11% Of RRR’s Advance Premiere Sales In 180 Minutes Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News