If anyone thought that the mammoth madness for RRR and its Bheem, Jr NTR is a passe then you might rethink after we report about his next film Devara’s ticket sales in the US. Call it a trickle-down effect of the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s film or JR NTR’s ever peaking stardom since that success but his upcoming film is off to a roaring start!

Devara Premiere Day Ticket Sales!

For the premiere day in the USA, Jr NTR‘s Telugu action drama has sold almost 2407 tickets in only 19 locations, with as many sold-out shows as possible within three hours of the opening of the advance booking for the premiere day! The booking is currently open for 52 shows.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the action film registered a pre-sale of $75K in three hours in the USA. This is close to earning 63 lakh INR. The film, for a better understanding, earns almost 35K INR per minute in the USA!

Devara VS RRR Premiere Day Advance Sales!

Jr NTR’s film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has opened to a thunderous response in pre-sales. With the reported $75K advance sales for the premiere day in the USA, the film has managed to earn 11% of Jr NTR’s previous biggie RRR’s premiere day advance sales in the USA already! RRR, earned $650K from advance sales for the premiere day.

About Devara

The official synopsis of the film says, “An epic action saga set against coastal lands, which briefs about rip-roaring, emotionally charged incidents in the periodic timeline, also comprises the titular protagonist being the rescuer to deprived and fear to evildoers.” The film is all set for a theatrical release on September 26, 2024, worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Advance Booking Premieres + Day 1 (Overseas): USA Leads The Pack As Pre-Sales Cross 10 Crores Gross, Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heading For A Bumper Opening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News