After the stupendous success of RRR, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Jr NTR on the big screen. It’s a gap of almost two and a half years, the actor hasn’t come up with his new film, and now, expectations from his Devara are sky high. All eyes are set on to see how the upcoming biggie performs at the Indian box office. Amid this, there’s one exciting update about the film’s theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu.

For those who don’t know, the upcoming action entertainer will be made in two parts. The first part is scheduled to release on September 27, 2024. It is directed by Koratala Siva, who also helmed NTR’s Janatha Garage (2016). As the blockbuster duo returns after a long gap, fans expect another rollercoaster of entertainment.

The on-ground buzz is high for Devara, and considering the demand among audiences, it is fetching good deals. The latest about the film is that the theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu have been locked at 7.50 crores, as per Track Tollywood’s report. Sri Lakshmi Movies bought the rights. Considering the hype, it’s a very good price, and even if the film turns out to be decent, it’ll enjoy good returns.

It is learned that considering the price of 7.50 crores, Devara will need to do a business of 18 crores to achieve breakeven in Tamil Nadu, which looks achievable. Speaking about Jr NTR‘s previous film, RRR did a business of around 70 crores gross in the state. Of course, the factor of SS Rajamouli played an important role there, but it just clears the picture about the potential of Jr NTR’s next if the content is appealing.

If we make a comparison with RRR‘s 70 crores gross, Devara needs a 74.28% lower collection to achieve breakeven in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

