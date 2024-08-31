This month, several old classics arrived in theatres again and received a good response at ticket windows. The trend continues into next month, as Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster is also arriving in theatres. Yes, his blockbuster Gabbar Singh is re-releasing in theatres, and the advance booking is in full swing. Considering the response, the film is aiming for an all-time record for Tollywood re-releases. Keep reading to know about the pre-sales report of premieres and day 1!

Directed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu action entertainer was an official remake of Salman Khan’s Dabangg (2010). Released on May 11, 2012, the film was welcomed with mostly positive reviews from critics. Among audiences, it was hailed as a ‘paisa-vasool’ entertainer, and as a result, it was a huge theatrical success. Now, on the occasion of the Power Star’s birthday, the special shows of this film have been arranged.

After 12 years, Gabbar Singh has arrived in theatres, and what makes it more special is that the film has been remastered in the 4K version, thus enhancing fans’ theatrical experience. In terms of advance booking at the box office, the response in Telugu states is simply superb and hints towards a humongous figure on the opening day.

As of now (11 am IST), Gabbar Singh’s re-release has sold tickets worth 2.31 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) across the nation, with the majority of the business coming from Telugu states. Out of this, the pre-sales for premieres stand at 22 lakh gross, and the number for day 1 stands at 2.09 crores gross. In terms of admits, the film has sold over 1.40 lakh tickets in India.

In Hyderabad, Gabbar Singh is aiming to create history in opening day advance booking. Mahesh Babu‘s Murari holds the record for highest pre-sales for opening day among Tollywood re-releases. Murari had amassed 1.50 crores gross in the city and this Pawan Kalyan starrer has already crossed 1.30 crores gross.

Meanwhile, Gabbar Singh’s premiere shows are scheduled for tomorrow. The full-fledged re-release is on September 2 (Pawan Kalyan’s birthday).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

