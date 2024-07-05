No wonder Prabhas is enjoying all the limelight in Tollywood due to the phenomenal run of Kalki 2898 AD, but even Pawan Kalyan isn’t lagging much behind. Despite no release, the superstar is currently among the most talked about personalities in the Indian film industry. The actor recently attained splendid success in his political career, and he’s currently the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the state of Andhra Pradesh witnessed assembly elections during the same time as the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) bounced back in a big way and formed the government. Pawan was his ally, with his Jana Sena Party (JSP) registering a historic victory by winning all the seats it contested. He’s currently serving as the deputy chief minister under Naidu (chief minister).

Pawan Kalyan won from the Pithapuram constituency and is now actively involved in politics. Given his dedication to political work, there are speculations that the actor might quit after wrapping up his ongoing films. It is rumored that he might follow what Thalapathy Vijay announced earlier this year. For the unversed, Vijay will be dedicating himself completely to politics after a couple of films.

These speculations have left fans with mixed feelings. They feel good about Pawan Kalyan’s political innings but are unhappy that he won’t be making big-screen appearances anymore. Amid this, the superstar himself has shared good news with his fans and assured them that he won’t be quitting acting.

As per India Today’s report, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he’ll first focus on serving the people of his constituency and Andhra Pradesh. He said, “I made a promise. First, I want to concentrate on making this constituency better. No one should fault me for at least not filling potholes or building new roads.”

He added, “With that fear in my heart, I even told my filmmakers – you must forgive me, but I need to concentrate on serving people first. I will shoot films only when I find the time for it.”

So, it’s clear that Pawan Kalyan isn’t quitting acting, but his film frequency might be affected, considering his political duties. Currently, his three films, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and OG, are stuck in the shooting stage. These three films carry a cumulative budget of around 550 crores.

