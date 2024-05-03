The trend of re-releasing films is in full swing, and almost every industry is witnessing it. A few days back, Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli was arranged in theatres for a rerun, and the film surprised everyone with its performance at the box office. It is still running in theatres and is already a record-breaking success in re-releases. Now, even Ajith Kumar’s two films have hit theatres for a rerun. So, let’s discuss how’s the response.

The box office rivalry between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar is known to everyone. Both have tried to remain ahead of each other in collection, but in recent years, Vijay has displayed his one-sided dominance, all thanks to his strong pull outside Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, Ajith enjoys a strong pull only in the home state. Now, yet again, Vijay has proved he’s ahead of Ajith, and this time, it’s the battle of re-releases.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli arrived in theatres with its 4K remastered version and the film shattering all pre-existing records for a re-released film. It has already earned well above 20 crores gross at the worldwide box office and is still going strong in theatres. Interestingly, on Ajith Kumar’s birthday, his two films are arranged in theatres, but the response isn’t up to the mark.

As per the report on Track Tollywood, Ajith Kumar’s Dheena and Mankatha have been released in theatres. The openings and the advance booking are dismal compared to Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, proving the unparalleled stardom of the Leo star. Let’s see how both films perform over the next few days.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vjjay will be seen in The Greatest Of All Time. Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Vidaa Muyarchi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

