The Kollywood industry is supported by three strong pillars: Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Ajith Kumar. These three superstars are among the biggest crowd-pullers, and the fan base is literally crazy for their beloved actors. With such a pull, it’s obvious that these big guns are charging hefty salaries for their films, and now, if rumors are to be believed, the cumulative sum of their remuneration for their next films has crossed the 400 crore milestone.

In India, there are a few stars who receive a remuneration above 100 crores. On that list, all of top three Tamil superstars have reportedly made their place, which is noteworthy thing and it signifies that the producers are not stressed about putting big money on them as returns are guaranteed through box office and other pre-release business deals.

Starting with Thalapathy Vijay, the actor will be seen next in The Greatest Of All Time. It is said to be Vijay’s second-last film before he enters full-time politics, so there’s already a solid buzz about it. In the past, we have seen Vijay drawing big money as his salary, and now, if exciting rumors are to be believed, the actor is getting 200 crores for The GOAT.

Coming to Rajinikanth, even though his Coolie (Thalaivar 171) is grabbing all the limelight, he’ll be next seen in Vettaiyan. The film is really special and has been eagerly awaited by fans as it marks the reunion of Rajni and Amitabh Bachchan. And for this biggie, the superstar is rumored to be getting 140-150 crores as his salary. However, it isn’t confirmed by any credible source.

Coming to the third superstar of the Tamil film industry, Ajith Kumar recently grabbed the entertainment headlines due to the title announcement of his 63rd film, Good Bad Ugly. But before this, Thala Ajith will be seen in Vidaa Muyarchi, which is his 62nd film. If rumors are to be believed, the actor has locked a remuneration of 110-120 crores for this film.

If we combine the salaries of all these Kollywood superstars, the total goes up to 450-470 crores, which is insane.

