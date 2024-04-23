Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 12: All Set To Hit The 100 Crore Mark Globally!

Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham continues its impressive run at the box office. After a strong opening and a positive second weekend, the film has garnered significant buzz. Early estimates suggest a slight dip on the latest Monday, but overall, Aavesham is performing well both domestically and internationally. Read further to find out Aavesham’s collections at the box office worldwide after Day 12.

Aavesham had a solid first week, grossing 30.45 crore. It then maintained momentum through the second weekend, with collections of 3.7 crore, 4.55 crore, and 5.15 crore on the second Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively. While the second Monday witnessed a drop, the film’s overall performance remains positive. The film collected an estimated 3.00 crore net on its second Monday, taking its 12-day total to a strong 46.85 crore net in India.

A key contributor to Aavesham’s success is its overseas market performance. The film has reportedly garnered a significant 40 crore from international audiences, pushing its global total to a staggering 95.28 crore. the film is well on its way to crossing the coveted 100 crore mark at the global box office.

Made on a reported budget of 55 crore, Aavesham has nearly recovered its production cost within the first twelve days. However, to achieve profitability, the film will need to maintain a strong pace in the coming weeks. With positive audience reception and a potential 100 crore milestone within reach, Aavesham is poised for continued box office success.

Aavesham’s success marks another win for Fahadh Faasil, solidifying his position as a bankable star in Malayalam cinema. The film’s strong performance also indicates a continued audience appetite for well-made commercial entertainers.

