Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After 11 Days): Beats Bheeshma Parvam, Neru & RDX's Lifetime Record

Fahadh Faasil’s latest action-comedy film, Aavesham, is proving to be a box office juggernaut. In just eleven days, the film has shattered expectations, becoming the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. Read further to know Aavesham’s box office collection after Day 11.

A strong opening week of 30.45 crore set the tone for Aavesham‘s impressive run. The second weekend kicked off with earnings of 3.7 crore on Friday and 4.55 crore on Saturday. It saw a healthy jump on Day 11, with the film collecting an estimated 5.60 crore on Sunday, indicating strong audience word-of-mouth. This positive trend is further emphasized by the film’s impressive occupancy rate of 68.36% in Kerala yesterday. The movie made a business of 44.30 crores net so far, taking its gross total to 52.27 crore.

Aavesham’s success isn’t limited to domestic audiences. Early estimates indicate that the movie has earned approximately 38 crore from overseas, contributing to a staggering 90 crore worldwide total. Fahadh Faasil‘s film has now surpassed the lifetime collections of established stars like Mammootty and Mohanlal. This achievement places Aavesham on the prestigious list of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films ever.

With its current momentum, Aavesham is poised to join an elite club – Malayalam films that have crossed the coveted 100 Cr mark at the worldwide box office. Experts predict this milestone will be reached within the next few days, solidifying Aavesham’s place in Malayalam cinema history.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 235+ crore gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crore gross Aadujeevitham (2024) – 152.31 crore gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crore gross Premalu (2024) – 131.68 crore gross Lucifer (2019) – 128 crore gross Aavesham (2024) – 90 crore* gross Bheeshma Parvam (2022) – 88.50 crore gross Neru (2023) – 86 crore gross RDX (2023) – 85 crore gross

The success of Aavesham highlights the growing global appeal of Malayalam cinema. With strong content and performances, these films are captivating audiences worldwide, not just in India. Fahadh Faasil’s latest offering is a testament to this trend, and its journey at the box office is certainly one to watch.

