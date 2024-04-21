Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha's Film Surpasses Its Budget On The Opening Day Itself!

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha surprised the audiences with the re-release of their Tamil-action film Ghilli. The action film that was released in the year 2004 had a roaring response at the box office, collecting almost 40+ crore worldwide.

After 20 years, the film still holds the strength to create the same hysteria since the re-release of the film at the box office has churned out great numbers on the opening day itself.

It was expected that Ghilli might earn 10+ crore worldwide on the opening day, owing to the massive craze for the film that starred Thalapathy Vijay as a state-level Kabaddi player who turns knight in shining armor for Trisha and rescues her.

Ghilli’s Re-release Opening Day Collection

On the re-release, on April 20, Ghilli has collected almost 8 crore worldwide. This includes numbers from the southern territories and overseas where the film had a limited release. The film has set an all-time record opening for an Indian re-released film.

Crosses Its Budget

On day 1, the Leo star’s film has approximately collected 8+ crore worldwide and has surpassed its budget of 8 crore. Some reports also suggest that the film might have touched the 10 crore mark as expected on day 1.

400K Sold Tickets

A report by Sacnilk suggests that the film sold around 150K tickets on Book My Show, and the overall ticket sales for the sports action film might have easily surpassed 400K for the opening day.

Ticket Prices Very Low

The film has been serving as a treat to Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s fans, with ticket prices as low as Rs 60 and as high as Rs 200 for the film’s shows in Chennai.

The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of a few Kollywood releases this year that, including Rebel, Kalvan, and others. Meanwhile, it has surpassed the opening day collections of many Tollywood films as well, including Gaami, Bheema, Eagle, Yatra 2, The Family Star, and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

