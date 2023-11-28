The year 2023 has been really good for Kollywood as we saw all-time blockbusters, such as Jailer and Leo, coming in. Speaking about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, it has ended its glorious run at the worldwide box office by coming close to the mark of 610 crores. With this, it has left Jailer behind by a decent margin. Keep reading to know more!

Reunion of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay with an advantage of LCU factor

The duo of Lokesh and Vijay was last seen in Master, and the film was a commercial success despite the COVID-19 scare and restrictions. Watching their collaboration again was, of course, an exciting thing. Apart from that, the film saw a huge pre-release buzz due to its being a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The goodwill of LCU’s previous films (Kaithi and Vikram) and Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom worked in Leo’s favor. As a result, the film marked a record-breaking opening of 148.50 crores gross, globally. Further, it continued the momentum both in the domestic and overseas markets.

Worldwide box office collection of Leo

After beating Rajinikanth‘s Jailer (605 crores gross), Leo didn’t add much to its final total. As per the closing update, the film amassed 342 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 403.56 crores gross. In the overseas market, it’s an all-time blockbuster with a collection of 204.10 crores gross. Combining these figures, the worldwide box office collection stands at 607.66 crores gross.

Leo fails to beat Jailer in India

While the global collection has been crossed, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer failed to surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the Indian box office. Here, in India, Jailer did a business of 345 crores net, and Leo missed it by just a margin of 3 crores. As of now, Jailer is the 2nd highest net grosser of Kollywood after 2.0.

Globally, Leo is the second-highest Kollywood grosser of all time after 2.0 (655.44 crores gross).

More about Leo

Apart from starring Thalapathy Vijay in a titular role, the film also features Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, George Maryan, and others in key roles. It was released on 19th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The biggie is now streaming online on Netflix.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

