Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in south Indian cinema. He has earned a dedicated fan base and widespread recognition for his versatile acting and charismatic on-screen presence. The superstar is now basking in the glory of his recent box-office success, Leo.

The film is breaking records at the ticket windows now. However, now, not many know that Vijay did not see success overnight. Although he entered the cinema as the son of a director, he faced a lot of difficulties in getting film opportunities.

During an interview, veteran actor Ponnambalam shared a remarkable incident from Thalapathy Vijay’s early career. He recollected a time when Vijay faced adversity in the film industry. In the initial stages, directors were apprehensive about working with the budding actor. To counter this, Vijay’s father, director SA Chandrasekhar, took the helm as director and producer, casting his son as the protagonist in the film.

Ponnambalam recounted a memorable moment from the set of “Senthoorappandi” when Vijay was just 19 years old. In a surprising turn of events, SA Chandrasekhar slapped his son in front of the entire crew. However, this action was driven by a profound aspiration—to see Vijay rise to stardom.

In a 2017 interview, Chandrasekhar disclosed that when Vijay was just 10 years old, he earned Rs 500 for his performance in a film produced by actor PS Veerappa. This anecdote offers a glimpse into the early stages of Vijay‘s remarkable journey in the world of cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay has ascended to the position of the highest-earning actor in India. Recent reports suggest that he commanded an astounding fee of Rs 200 crore for his latest film, “Leo.” With his exceptional track record, he has solidified his status as one of the most reliable and sought-after actors in the industry.

As of 2022, GQ has estimated his net worth to be a substantial Rs 420 crore, underscoring his financial success and influence in the world of entertainment.

For more updates on south news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s All-Time Blockbuster Is Arriving Sooner Than Expected On OTT, Premiere Date Preponed By 5 Days?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News