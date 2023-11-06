Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has shattered the worldwide box office like anything. After taking a historic start, the film went on to earn record-breaking numbers in the following days, and as of now, it is the third highest-grossing Tamil film ever after Jailer and 2.0. While the golden run still continues, it is reportedly learned that it is going to witness a premature OTT release. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay’s action thriller was among the most-hyped Indian films in 2023. While there was always excitement to see Vijay and Lokesh’s collaboration, the factor of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) took the buzz to the next level. And, of course, there were a lot of theories about its connection with previous LCU films. All these things helped the biggie tremendously in attracting footfalls.

Leo is currently aiming to enter the 600 crore club at the worldwide box office, and amid this exciting chase, the rumored OTT release date is out on the internet. Yes, as per Track Tollywood’s report, the online premiere date for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is already out, and it’s a premature arrival as the date is now preponed.

Most of the big films from South Indian industries sign a theatrical window of just 4 weeks, i.e., they arrive on OTT after 4 weeks of their theatrical release. Such contracts help in bagging lucrative OTT deals for the makers, and it’s a win-win situation for them as usually, a big film churns out the majority of its theatrical business within the run of 4 weeks.

Leo, too, is under such a contract and will be arriving very soon on OTT. Now, the Track Tollywood report states that the film was initially scheduled to release on 21st November, but as per the latest update, it will be arriving on 16th November on Netflix. If true, that’s clearly a surprising move and will surely garner a lot of attention as the film is a hot topic due to several theories doing rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, Leo was released on 19th October and also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja in key roles.

