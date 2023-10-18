A few days ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj categorically denied Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo being a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. However, after watching the film, Udayanidhi Stalin has indeed confirmed in his review that the action thriller is very much a part of LCU. With his confirmation, fans are going crazy, and old theories that were dropped after Lokesh’s confirmation are re-surfacing.

Fans are more than excited to see how Leo Das is connected to Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, both of which were a part of LCU. Fans have been finding crazy connections in the three films ever since the first poster was dropped. However, after Lokesh Kanagaraj, in an interview, denied these speculations, calling the Vijay film an independent project, fans settled down for this hard truth.

But now, Stalin has once again re-ignited the dying flame. After watching the film, he simply tweeted, “Thalabathy Vijay Anna’s #Leo @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv master @7screenstudio #LCU 😉! All the best team !” The LCU hashtag has been read more than it might have meant.

Earlier, there were crazy theories about the three films and their worlds being a part of a bigger Universe. But fans started making jokes about these theories. In fact, some digs on Reddit suggested that Leo has a split personality and he is acting. In fact, the theories even said that Trisha is Karthi’s sister.

People dropped ideas about how Leo would be wanted by Rolex after he destroyed his drug supply racket. A thread on the Reddit community r/tollywood suggested that Rolex might be the Thanos of this Universe, who would be dropped as hints, just like in Marvel movies.

In a discussion thread, people commented how the LCU part is quite misleading and confusing. A comment read, “That’s also one of my theories that Loki is trying to confuse us.” A fan confirmed, “Is it not a remake of History of Violence?” Another comment read, “Man, only theory I have is that Arjun’s character will help Leo. That ain’t a theory too, more like a wrong hunch lol.”

An irked user wrote, “LCU is a scam. There is not much connection between the stories. Just like our Sreenu Vaitla. movies.. They are just the same template movies..” Another comment read, “You see it is all a part of the plan.”

Fans had crazy reactions to Udayanidhi Stalin’s review of Leo as well. Check out some of them:

Some even trolled Stalin for his tweet:

Well, if indeed Leo is a part of LCU with connections to Kaithi and Vikram, then Lokesh Kanagaraj guarded the secret to Thalapathy Vijay’s film very well. A few hours more till the answers drop!

