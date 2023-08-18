Rajinikanth’s Jailer has turned out to be a huge success at the worldwide box office within a week of its release. The film has already gone past the mark of 400 crores gross and is now aiming to take down the top hits from the Kollywood industry. The latest achievement that has been unleashed is Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has been surpassed. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nelson, Rajini’s latest release marked his comeback on the big screen after 2 years. He was last seen in Annaatthe, which was released in 2021. Though the film did garner some decent numbers, the veteran actor was missing that one biggie in his career post-2.0, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Now, Thalaiva has finally got that one biggie!

As per the latest update, Jailer has amassed a solid total of 245 crores nett at the Indian box office in just 8 days. In gross, it equals 289.10 crores. Combining this with the mammoth overseas collection of 160 crores gross, the worldwide collection goes up to a massive 449.10 crores in just 8 days. Now, this is something unbelievable stuff!

With this, Jailer has gone past the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi‘s Vikram, which had ended its worldwide lifetime run at 426 crores gross. With highly positive word-of-mouth and repeat value, the film is expected to enjoy a long theatrical run and the next big target is Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 482.70 crores gross.

If Jailer surpasses Ponniyin Selvan 1, Jailer will become the highest-grossing Tamil film in the post-Covid era and the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after 2.0 (800 crores gross).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

