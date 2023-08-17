Its celebration time for the Indian Box Office has shown immense trust in films that were released this week since the country saw one of the biggest collective occupancy in theatres leaving everyone in disbelief. According to reports, the newly released films including Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Bhola Shankar and the previous releases, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer & Barbie, stayed very strong at the Box Office.

While theatres saw a dull response ever since corona happened and filmmakers have been struggling to bring the audiences back to the theatres, this weekend saw the busiest in a decade-long history of film watching in theatres. Reports suggest that around 2.1 crore people watched films in India during this weekend, making it the highest in the past 10 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Producers Guild of India (PGI) and Multiplex Association of India announced that the August 11-13 weekend frame was the busiest single weekend after the reopening of theatres post the pandemic. Furthermore, just in three days, the ticket sales of the four movies combined was 390 crores plus, a ‘new all-time theatrical gross box office record for Indian cinema in its 100+ year’s history’.”

However, the silver lining amidst the struggling box office was the number of people who went to the theatres. The statement mentioned, “Indian theatres witnessed over 2.1 crore admissions, in the three days, the biggest number of the past decade.” Interestingly, the box office numbers of the films Gadar 2, and other films backed this statement strongly.

Last weekend Gadar 2 earned a whopping 134 crore, and Sunny Deol‘s film hit it out of the park. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 earned 43 crores in the first weekend. According to reports, Rajnikanth’s Jailer entered the 100-crore club in just three days while Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar collected around 31 crores in the weekend.

What came as a surprise was not only these new releases but people gave a fair chance to the old releases as well since Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned more than 10 crores this weekend while Hollywood flicks Oppenheimer and Barbie also earned decent.

Oppenheimer collected almost 3.5 – 4 crore in the past weekend, while Barbie despite witnessing a dip, managed to reach the borderline of a crore! Also, 2.1 crore people in the theatres, despite all the big releases falling prey to piracy, is a great reason to celebrate in itself!

It feels like the magic of cinema is back, and we are keeping our fingers crossed that it stays the same.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 20: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Starrer Stays Decent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News