On its 20th day, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to collect decently and bring in 1.60 crores more. The film was bound to do quite well on Monday and Tuesday due to long weekend factor and hence the drop which has come on Wednesday is on expected lines.

The film had in fact done quite well to have a very good second week with a fall of only around 30% and that’s what allowed it to keep its run going in the third week as well. Had the film not held well then, the exhibitors would have ended up giving majority of its screens to Gadar 2 and OMG 2. However, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is managing to find a two week additional run for itself (till the arrival of Dream Girl 2) because there are certain merits that this romantic family drama carries.

The film will now be hoping that there is very minimal drop today so that it can consolidate its run further in week to come. Currently standing at 138.62 crores, it will do 150 crores rather comfortably and in the process go past the lifetime collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar (147 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

