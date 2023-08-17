Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is hitting the right chords with its brilliant script, and the great word of mouth is pushing the film with good numbers at the Box Office. However, the film faced a massive blow due to the censor board’s objection to the actor’s portrayal as Lord Shiva and the theme of the film, s*x education, leading the film to get 24 censor cuts and an adult certificate! The team fought for the same crying foul but had to surrender to the censor board’s demands.

Now, a post from Oh My God 2 actor Govind Namdev is going viral on social media criticising the censor board for being unreasonable with such a thought-provoking and essential film on adult education. The actor even bashed Prabhas‘ Adipurush in the process calling it crass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a now-viral Facebook post, Govind Namdev wrote, “OMG, O MY GOD is released finally with 24 Censor cuts n senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made, And Censor has passed it !” However, the actor further pointed out the irony in letting a film like Adipurush release and a movie like OMG 2 advised so many cuts.

The actor wrote, “Jo dimaag censor board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein lagana chahiye tha wo unhone ‘Oh My God” jaisi thoughtful aur progressive film ko kaatne kootne mein kharch kar diya! Waah.” He even suggested the censor board to think wat they have done and wrote, “It will be a wise step if Censor rectify its mistake n give at least UA certificate to let a positive revolution set in for the betterment of our society’s teenagers upbringing.”

Govind Namdev, who shared the thoughts on the day of its release itself, was happy that the audiences had passed the film and said, “Thunderous applause by the audiences in theatres today speaks volumes about the film.”

For the unversed, OMG 2 faced a setback when the censor board demanded a lot of changes in the film where Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva, and the theme of the film is s*x education. On the other hand, recently released Adipurush was passed with lame dialogues, which created an uproar in the entire nation.

Have you seen Adipurush, and OMG 2 yet? Do you find Govind Namdev’s claims valid? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Farah Khan Abused “Behen-Ch*d Le Na… Ch*tiya Hai Tu” To Her Crew On A Chat Show, Netizens Troll Her Saying “Lady Jackie Shroff”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News