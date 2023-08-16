Farah Khan is a well-known name in Bollywood. She has cemented her name as a choreographer, filmmaker, actress, and television personality. While she is an amazing filmmaker and choreographer, not many outside the film industry know she has a good sense of humour.

It was back in 2014 when the director appeared on an online show hosted by Cyrus Sahukar to promote her film Tees Maar Khan, which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. A video from the chat show that went viral on social media a few years ago left the filmmaker embarrassed.

In the hilarious video, Farah Khan unleashes a torrent of profanity aimed at the world at large, employing a slew of explicit language that necessitates headphones for viewing discretion. She playfully proposes to Cyrus that for a surge in popularity, the show should be renamed from “The Bench” to “The Bench@#%*”. Not stopping there, she bestows a barrage of colorful language upon her makeup assistant and even astonishes the host Cyrus with her unfiltered use of expletives

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Say (@entertainmentsay)

After the video went viral on social media, the director finds herself deeply dismayed by the unexpected exposure of the two-minute clip showcasing her use of explicit language, alluding to her lack of awareness regarding its leak. Consumed by a strong sense of anger, she fervently wishes that the production team remains untied to the unauthorized release of the clip.

However, the internet had a field day over Farah’s abusive language on the show. A user wrote “Bench Ode. How iconic is that??” while another user wrote, “She is just like an average Bandra guy/uncle… 😂😂 I’ll watch her bts over anything Bollywood has…” A third user commented, “Lady Jackie Shroff” while another user “Every Mumbaikar ever🤣”

Talking to a leading daily, Farah Khan said, “In the three-hour interview, I took on myself and my films. They made a 13-minute edit that I approved of. But someone made this clip, which I had no idea about. It’s gone viral and people have it on their phones now. I sound like a mad person. I am sane and rational, and not someone who would do something like this. I just have to be careful next time.”

She was further quoted as saying, “Cyrus is just a host. I hope the production house hasn’t done it either. Rhea and her father (actor Anil Kapoor) are my dear friends. If they have done it, then they have taken me for a ride. If that’s the case, then people will really be scared to come on their show.”

