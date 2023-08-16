After the box office success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri is back with the web series on the same subject, ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’. The show which hit the OTT platform a couple of days back, has been garnering mixed response from audience and critics on social media. During one of the promotional interviews of the show, the filmmaker had opened up about his thoughts of Bollywood making mythological movies.

Amidst the rumours of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli helmed Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the filmmaker told a portal that if he will ever make a mythological, it will be history. Now in the latest interview, Agnihotri has reacted to helming Mahabharat.

Speaking to Times News Now, Vivek Agnihotri said, “I don’t know why everybody is saying I am making Mahabharat so I am seriously considering why not. I have spent all my life reading, researching, analysing, and incorporating my own life, in my speeches. But I want to make it like mythology If I have to make it, I will make it like history. Others are making something for the box office and I am going to make it for the people. Secondly, they made it to glorify Arjun, Bheem, and others. For me, Mahabharat is what is dharma VS Adharma.”

Earlier he had told the same portal, “It doesn’t happen that a person is watching a movie in the theatre and thinks ‘Oh, I am so religiously hurt. Nobody is that religious. If somebody is saying ‘I am so religious’, he is bullshitting. Show your religion in your action. By praying in the mosque 5 times a day or by performing bhajan-kirtan or going to church every Sunday, you don’t become religious. Dharam aapke kaam mein dikhna chahiye. What you do, how you behave – that should be full of religion. These are all politician and media-generated controversies. Anybody who goes to the theatre will believe that Prabhas is Ram. If you know he is not Ram, how can you get hurt? I find it very childish.”

