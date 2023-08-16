Renowned for his profound exploration of the human experience through emotionally resonant narratives, Iranian director Majid Majidi captivated cinephiles with his 2017 masterpiece, “Beyond The Clouds.” As anticipation mounts for his next Hindi endeavour, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker reveals his eagerness to embark on yet another cinematic journey in the near future.

Majidi’s films often explore themes of spirituality, social injustice, and the resilience of the human spirit. With a career spanning decades, he has earned critically acclaimed filmmaker. Majidi has opened up on his perception of Bollywood films.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Hindustan Times at a film festival in Delhi, Majid Majidi said, “It’s taking time because after Beyond the Clouds with Ishaan Khatter, I made another movie named Sun Children and that took some time. Later, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it took us longer as we could not do shooting. But I will soon come up with something.”

Majid Majidi went on to say, “I believe India has great talent, enormous potential when it comes filmmaking and a very rich culture to talk about. Also, because of its huge population, it’s a very resourceful nation. There are a lot of stories to be told, but Bollywood is not utilising that potential. However, it does not use it well.”

Furthermore, the director conveyed his apprehensions regarding the present state of the Indian film sector while offering his insightful perspective on the matter. “I believe if Bollywood cinema does not improve itself, it will be a problem in the future. People today are more familiar because of social media and information is more accessible to them. Their mindset has changed and they are more evolved beings…they are more aware. So if Bollywood continues with what it’s doing, I am afraid that in next four to five years it will not have as much audience as it enjoys at the moment,” says The Children of Heaven (1997) director.

Commenting on the change he wishes to see, Majid Majidi adds, “Maybe, Bollywood should change something in their stories… in the content, and make films that can cater to the audience of today’s time.”

Although Majidi recognizes the positive contributions of the Hindi film industry in its history, he concedes to becoming bothered by the prevalent global perception of Bollywood movies. “For them, Bollywood is all about songs and dance. I am well aware that there is much more to the Indian movies. I know there are many other filmmakers who are doing great work. However, those valuable movies do not reach the world and people across the globe don’t know about them as yet,” he concludes hoping for a significant change.

The Iranian filmmaker’s comments came at a time when Sunny Deol’s film Gadar 2 is breaking historic records at the box office.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When R Madhavan Said, “South Ka Shah Rukh Khan Kaha Jaata Hai Lekin Yahan (Bollywood Mein) Koi Izzat Nahi” In A Deleted Scene Of Om Shanti Om

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News