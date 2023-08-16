Remember the iconic age when Salman Khan gave tips to Govinda to woo Katrina Kaif? The 2007 film, Partner, directed by David Dhawan, was a blast when it was released. Audiences love the film for being fresh and funny. Moreover, they liked Govinda and Katrina Kaif’s unusual pairing.

But many of us were zero years old when we got to know that the film was a loose inspiration from Will Smith’s Hollywood Fick Hitch! Hitch was a 2005 American romantic comedy film directed by Andy Tennant and starring Will Smith, Eva Mendes, Kevin James, Amber Valletta, and Adam Arkin. The film follows Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Smith), a professional “date doctor” who helps people find love, hired by Albert Brennaman (James), a shy accountant who is in love with Allegra Cole (Valletta), a wealthy heiress. Hitch also finds himself falling for Sara Melas (Mendes), a gossip columnist who is determined to expose him as a fraud.

Now the same plotline was tweaked according to Indian fans where Salman Khan played Will Smith, Govinda played Kevin James, Katrina Kaif played Amber Valletta, and Lara Dutta played Eva Mendes in a film titled Partner. Now in a viral clip, shared by an Instagram handle cinemakhorr a copied scene of Partner has been shown, which is a frame-by-frame copy from Will Smith’s Hitch as both the scenes play together.

Netizens reacted to the video, and while some were heartbroken as their childhood turned out to be a lie, others felt Partner was way better. While the rest just criticised Bollywood for copying yet another flick! A user wrote, “Bhai mat karo ye childhood kharab ho ra hmaara.” Another comment read, “Bhagwan kasam yakeen hi naa ho rha Poora bachpan copy dikhaya re inhone.” A third user wrote, “Bollywood is the copy shop of Hollywood.”

Another comment read, “I watched hitch before partner so it was easy to figure out that they copied the storyline and scene from Hitch. Infact when it was released, even a lawsuit was filed against the producers.” A user defended Partner and wrote, “I have watched both Hitch and partner but I feel partner has been well adapted for Indian audience it’s not a scene to scene copy.”

A fan joked, “let’s file a case against Hollywood.” To which someone replied, “Hollywood should stop this.”

For the unversed, Partner was a critical and commercial success, with Salman Khan and Govinda’s pairing grabbing as many eyeballs as Govinda’s romance with Katrina Kaif. Lara Dutta was an asset to the film directed by David Dhawan. It was rumoured time and again that a sequel to the film was being planned, but nothing materialised.

