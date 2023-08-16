Sonam Kapoor is one celebrity who never shies away from expressing her views on anything. Be it social, political or entertainment, the actress definitely knows how to put forth her opinion, and we love her for her candid nature. On to the series of new events, Rana Daggubati recently apologised to Sonam for allegedly calling her ‘Big Hindi Heroine’ while talking about his friend Dulquer Salmaan and the actress has now indirectly reacted to his statement on her Instagram stories. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sonam enjoys quite a fan following on social media, with over 35 million followers on Instagram. She’s the OG fashionista of Bollywood, and nobody does it like her in the industry, and we love her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Rana Daggubati’s comments from the ‘King of Kotha’ event went viral, where he appeared alongside Dulquer Salmaan and said something in a light-hearted manner for Sonam Kapoor.

Later Rana apologised to Sonam and wrote on his Twitter account, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding. (sic).”

Now, Sonam Kapoor has reacted to it on her Instagram story with an Eleanor Roosevelt quote that read, “Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss event, great minds discuss ideas.” She shared it with a caption that read, “Just a little something I’d like some people to know. Especially when discussing things about people that are made up (sic).”

For those who don’t know, here’s Rana Daggubati‘s light-hearted banter from the event, shared by Tollywood News Raja on their YouTube channel; take a look:

What do you think about Sonam Kapoor sharing an insightful quote on her Instagram story that allegedly hints at Rana Daggubati? Tell us in the space below.

