Actor Rana Daggubati recently attended an event of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film ‘King of Kotha’. A video from the event has gone viral where Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a leading Bollywood actress.

While the actor didn’t mention anyone’s name, netizens were quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to actress Sonam Kapoor and that the incident was from the shoot of ‘The Zoya Factor’. Squashing all the trolling, Rana took to Twitter to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issue a clarification about the same.

Rana Daggubati wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.”

Rana Daggubati’s post further read, “I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding.”

For those who do not know, during a pre-release event for ‘King of Kotha’, Rana Daggubati had recalled an incident where a Bollywood actress had wasted Dulquer Salmaan‘s time on a film set. The actor said, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer.”

He continued, “While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

