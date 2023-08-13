Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the film industry and with her alluring personality and mesmerising presence, the Baahubali actress has gained a vast fandom. In 2021, Tamannaah bagged the tenth position in the list of the most influential social media stars (South India). Forbes India had released the results by calculating the Instagram influence of celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries using various metrics.

However, the actress is equally well-known in Bollywood and has been working in the tinsel town for a long time now. In 2005, Tamannaah made her acting debut with the Telugu film Sri and the same year she also marked her entry in Bollywood with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Since then she has been a part of a number of Hindi films, including Entertainment, Himmatwala, Lust Stories 2 and so on and so forth.

In this 17-year-old career span, the 33-year-old has won a number of accolades and lives a luxurious lifestyle as Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Let’s have a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth, assets and prized possessions.

The actress, who comes from a family background in the diamond industry, earns around Rs 12 crore annually, making a monthly income of around Rs 1 crore. Apart from films, the actress also does a number of endorsements and performances that adds up to her income. Tamannaah reportedly charges around Rs 4-5 crore for each film and Rs 60 lakhs for an item song.

In 2018, she apparently charged Rs 50 lakh for a 10-minute performance at the opening ceremony of IPL. The actress has also been a part of brands such as Fanta, Mobile Premier League, Celkon Mobiles, and Chandrika.

Tamannaah lives in a posh Juhu-apartment, worth Rs 16.6 crore, in Mumbai which is spread across 80700 sq. ft. The actress also owns a fleet of swanky cars like Land Rover Discovery Sport, BMW 320i, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport that makes her automobile collection worth over Rs 2.3 crore. The actress also has a pricey Chanel handbag in her wardrobe that costs around Rs 3 lakh.

Besides all these, Tamannaah reportedly owns a fancy diamond ring approximately costing Rs 2 crore. However, this expensive ring was gifted to her by actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela, who happens to be her good friend. In 2015, Tamannaah also opened a jewellery store named White & Gold.

All in all, Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth is estimated to be around a whopping Rs. 110 crores that makes her one of the richest actresses in India.

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia’s masala action comedy film Bhola Shankar, alongside Chiranjeevi, released on August 11. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is a Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.

