With the growing box office potential and more ways of recovering money being explored, investors are not shying away from putting in a huge budget for films. In recent times, we have heard some astonishing figures, and the latest one is about Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s highly-anticipated film, Game Changer. Keep reading to know more!

After the super success of RRR, everyone’s excited to see to what’s next in the store for Ram Charan. While it is official that the actor will be back on the big screen with Shankar’s political thriller, nothing much is known about it. The biggie has faced multiple delays and has been in the making for a long. Now, there’s one exciting piece of news related to it.

As we all know, director Shankar is known to spend a lot of budgets to create grandeur. In his recent films, the filmmaker has spent a lot of amount on his lavish songs. In fact, Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is the most expensive Indian song ever made. It now seems that the director is set to break his record with Game Changer.

As of now, Zinda Banda (15 crores) from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive (20 crores) from Rajinikanth’s 2.0 are the most expensive Indian songs ever. If Track Tollywood’s report is to be believed, the makers of Game Changer have spent a monstrous sum of 90 crores only on songs. Yes, you read that right!

With so much budget, it’s a strong possibility that Game Changer could feature the most expensive Indian song ever, surpassing Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive’s 20 crores.

