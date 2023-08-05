Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the country’s highest-paid actresses and one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She has done commendable work over the years in Telugu cinema and is also known for her chic fashion sense among fans. On to the series of new events, a troll on Instagram accused Sam of borrowing Rs 25 crore from a renowned Telugu actor for her Myositis treatment, and the actress has put out a savage story on the platform schooling the troll. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sam is one of the most followed South Indian actresses on social media, with over 27 million followers on Instagram. The actress recently went on a trip to Bali and gave a glimpse into her luxurious life on the platform.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in a recent turn of events, reacted to the false reports of borrowing Rs 25 crore from a renowned Telugu actor for her Myositis treatment.

Sam took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “₹25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her Myositis treatment in 2022, and a recent report by Sakshi TV video stated that she spent a whopping amount of money on her auto-immune condition and borrowed it from a Telugu actor.

