Ever since Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s new song from his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ has been released, music lovers across the country have been enjoying it thoroughly. The new track titled ‘Zinda Banda’ is said to be the most expensive song that has been ever made in Bollywood with a whopping Rs 15 crore. However, despite such a humongous budget, the song has failed to make the record of being the most expensive song in India.

Yes, you read that right. The budget of ‘Zinda Banda’ has surpassed the expense of director S Shankar’s movie ‘Jean’s song ‘Ajooba’ and ‘Oo Antava’ from the movie ‘Pushpa‘, yet it’s the second costliest Indian song as the first spot has been bagged by superstar Rajinikanth’s song.

Directed by S. Shankar, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is known to be one of the most expensive Indian movies that was made on a whopping budget of Rs 543 crore. The filmmaker, who is synonymous with never-before-seen grandeur on the big screen, shot one of the songs of 2.0 titled ‘Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive’ with a staggering budget of Rs 20 crores and made history by making it the most expensive song in Indian Cinema.

‘Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive’, sung by Sid Sriram and Shashaa Tirupati, was shot in 10 days at 4 grand sets. Anantha Sriram wrote the lyrics of the song and it was composed by the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman. The song featured superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson and was choreographed by Bosco Martis. Later, the Hindi lyrics of the song was penned by Abbas Tyrewala and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The movie, which was released in November 2018, witnessed a huge success at the box office and collected Rs 701 crore worldwide.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Zinda Banda’, the song has been shot in Chennai in a span of 4 days at different grand locations. It features 1000 dancers from across the country. ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee, is slated to release in theatres on September 7.

